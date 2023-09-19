South Carolina will be without receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells this week because of foot injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will be without one of its top playmakers this week in Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. because of a foot injury. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer announced Wells’ status Tuesday as the team prepares to face Mississippi State on Saturday night. Wells first hurt his foot during the summer and had a procedure on it during fall camp. Wells led the Gamecocks with 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s been limited to three catches for 37 yards in one TD this year. Beamer said Wells’ injury is not season ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.