South Carolina unveils highway signs celebrating Gamecocks women’s basketball championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will install new highway signs around the state celebrating the continued success of coach Dawn Staley’s women’s basketball program. State transportation department CEO Justin Powell has unveiled the signs alongside Staley and athletic director Ray Tanner. Powell said there will be 15 signs at the state’s welcome centers and around Columbia where the campus is located. The signs commemorate the NCAA championships the Gamecocks won in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

