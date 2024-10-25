South Carolina trustees give initial approval for improvements at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina trustees gave initial approval for improvements to the school’s football stadium that could increase luxury suites from 18 to around 90 when the project is complete. The action Friday allowed the school to begin its design phase with construction likely to start after the 2025 season and be completed before the start of the 2027 season. There was no cost attached the project. The school said it would be financed through donations, sales of the additional premium seating spaces and other revenue streams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.