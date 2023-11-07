South Carolina transfers make immediate impact in 82-53 win over SC Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson and Ta’Lon Cooper each scored 15 points and South Carolina beat South Carolina Upstate 82-53 in a season opener for the schools. Justin Bailey’s 3-pointer almost 3 1/2 minutes in gave SC Upstate its only lead of the game, 5-3. South Carolina led 42-28 at halftime and outscored the Spartans 40-25 after intermission. Justin Bailey scored 13 points and Trae Broadnax 10 for SC Upstate.

