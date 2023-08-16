South Carolina to retire No. 25 jersey of two-time SEC player of the year Tiffany Mitchell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will retire the No. 25 jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year Tiffany Mitchell. The school announced Wednesday that Mitchell’s ceremony will take place Nov. 12 prior to tipoff against Maryland at Colonial Life Arena. Mitchell played for the Gamecocks from 2012 to 2016 and was part of the program’s first Final Four team in 2015. Mitchell was voted the SEC’s top player in 2014 and 2015. She became a first-round WNBA draft pick and played with the Indiana Fever from 2016 through 2022 before joining the Minnesota Lynx this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.