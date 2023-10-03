South Carolina to host Wofford in charity exhibition game to help those affected by Maui wildfires

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will play Wofford in a men’s basketball charity exhibition game on Nov. 1 to raise funds for those affected by the fatal Maui wildfires this past summer. Tickets will be $10 and all proceeds will go to the Maui Strong Fund. The organization supports those affected by the fires. South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said members of his staff have ties to the yearly Maui Invitational played in Hawaii and wanted to do what they could to help.

