South Carolina struggles on offense in opener, must fix things before SEC start at Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina won’t have too much time to fix what’s wrong on offense before starting Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky on Saturday. The Gamecocks needed a strong, swarming defense to force a late fumble that led to the winning touchdown in a 23-19 victory over Old Dominion in their opener. South Carolina managed just 288 yards, only 114 of that passing. First-time starter LaNorris Sellers struggled to connect with his receivers and had a fumble. South Carolina’s offensive line also had its issues, giving up four sacks.

