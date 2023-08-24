South Carolina State’s longtime coach Pough to retire after this season

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough said he’s retiring after his 22nd season with the Bulldogs. Pough announced his decision Thursday, telling his players it was time to walk away after 47 years coaching. Pough has won 146 games with the FCS program, the most in South Carolina State history. The Bulldogs open the season Saturday at the MEAC-SWAC Challenge against Jackson State in Atlanta. Pough took over in 2002 and has 15 winning seasons and made four trips to the FCS playoffs.

