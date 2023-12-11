South Carolina State brings in new AD and football coach

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State has hired Nathan Cochran as athletic director and Chennis Berry as football coach. Both roles had most recently been filled by Oliver “Buddy” Pough, who has retired after 22 years as the Bulldogs football coach. Pough added the AD role since early November. Cochran is a South Carolina State alumnus and football player. Berry worked the last three seasons at Benedict College in Columbia. He led the Tigers to a 27-7 mark and the NCAA Division II playoffs the past two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.