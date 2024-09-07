South Carolina State beats The Citadel for coach Chennis Berry’s first victory with the Bulldogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, Josh Shaw ran for two second-half scores and South Carolina State beat The Citadel 23-20 for coach Chennis Berry’s first victory with the Bulldogs. Phoenix led S.C. State on a 12-play, 87-yard drive at the end of the first half that lasted more than four minutes, capped by a 10-yard completion to Caden High. The Bulldogs also had an 87-yard scoring drive in the third quarter, this time after 13 plays, to extend their lead to 16-6 on the first 1-yard scoring run by Shaw. Shaw made it 23-13 with 13:23 left in the fourth. Deondra Duehart led the South Carolina State (1-1) ground attack with 18 carries for 128 yards.

