South Carolina starting PG Fletcher out for SEC title game

By The Associated Press
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) looks to pass against Georgia guard Diamond Battles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. South Carolina won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting point guard Kierra Fletcher will miss the Southeastern Conference championship game after taking a hard fall. Fletcher is a graduate transfer from Georgia Tech who has started 29 games for the top-ranked Gamecocks. Fletcher took a hard fall in the first quarter against Mississippi on Saturday and was helped to the locker room. She ran out a few minutes later and returned to the game. But she arrived at the arena Sunday with a boot on her left foot and the team said she’ll miss the game.

