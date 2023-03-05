South Carolina starting PG Fletcher out for SEC title game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting point guard Kierra Fletcher will miss the Southeastern Conference championship game after taking a hard fall. Fletcher is a graduate transfer from Georgia Tech who has started 29 games for the top-ranked Gamecocks. Fletcher took a hard fall in the first quarter against Mississippi on Saturday and was helped to the locker room. She ran out a few minutes later and returned to the game. But she arrived at the arena Sunday with a boot on her left foot and the team said she’ll miss the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.