South Carolina starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba out for season with left knee injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has lost starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba for the season after an injury to his left knee sustained in a 31-17 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer announced Kaba’s status on Tuesday. There are several other Gamecocks who are also dealing with injuries. Beamer said offensive linemen Cason Henry and Markee Anderson, and starting safety Nick Emmanwori are doubtful for Saturday’s home opener against Furman.

