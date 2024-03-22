South Carolina starter Bree Hall sits out against Presbyterian in NCAA Tournament opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina opened the NCAA Tournament without two starters as forward Bree Hall was held out for what a team spokeswoman said were “precautionary reasons.” The top-overall seeded Gamecocks were already missing leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso, who was serving a one-game suspension after her ejection for fighting against LSU at the SEC Tournament on March 10. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley did not detail any specific problem for Hall after the team’s 91-39 win over Presbyterian on Friday. She said “we felt like we had enough going into this game to win” and they will “see how she feels” ahead of the Gamecocks’ next game.

