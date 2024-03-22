South Carolina starter Bree Hall out against Presbyterian in NCAA Tournament opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top overall seed South Carolina is playing without a second starter because Bree Hall is being held out from the team’s NCAA opener against Presbyterian. The Gamecocks were already down leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso after her ejection for fighting in the game against LSU in the SEC Tournament finals. Hall spoke at the media session Thursday and then practiced. A team spokeswoman said Hall was out for “precautionary reasons.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.