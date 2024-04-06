South Carolina star center Kamilla Cardoso leaves Final Four game with injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina star center Kamilla Cardoso exited the Gamecocks’ Final Four matchup with North Carolina State late in the first half Friday night with an injury.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso was driving late in the second quarter when she fell under the South Carolina basket. She got up and limped down the floor before committing a foul at the other end with 1:39 left in the second quarter. She was replaced by Ashlyn Watkins.

Cardoso went back to the training room to be evaluated. Cardoso had been dominating the Wolfpack inside, scoring the Gamecocks’ first 12 points of the second quarter. Overall, she had 16 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes.

South Carolina, unbeaten and seeking a second national title in three years, led N.C. State 32-31 at the break.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.