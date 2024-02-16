South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State and Colorado top seeds in early women’s NCAA Tournament reveal

South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State and Colorado would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee on Thursday did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds. The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games with the regional rounds being played at two neutral sites for the second straight year. South Carolina and Ohio State were projected as the top seeds in the Albany Regional with Stanford and Colorado in Portland. Oregon. The unbeaten Gamecocks were the overall No. 1 seed. Iowa was projected as a 2 seed.

