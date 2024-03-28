South Carolina Spring: Finding consistency, playmakers for struggling offense

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lost some of its best playmakers on offense for an attack that had its share of troubles last season. The Gamecocks were ninth in Southeastern Conference yardage, 12th in league scoring and dead last in rushing. The productive duo of quarterback Spencer Rattler and receiver Xavier Legette are both off the NFL. So the spring focus is on finding a new group to perk up the offense from newcomers and transfers. Among those joining are former starters in Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford and Arkansas running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

