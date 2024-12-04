South Carolina set to hire TCU’s Jeremiah Donati as new athletic director, AP source says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will hire TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati as its new athletic director, according to a person with direct knowledge of the hire. The university’s Board of Trustees scheduled a meeting for Thursday, when it’s expected they will officially approve Donati’s hire. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has yet to announce the hire. Donati has spent the past seven years at TCU. He will replace longtime Gamecocks AD Ray Tanner, who will become senior advisor to the school president.

