South Carolina senior Te-Hina Paopao says she’s returning to South Carolina for a final season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao says she is coming back to the top-ranked Gamecocks for a final season in 2024-25. Paopao announced her decision on Monday night, a day after she was honored on Senior Day before South Carolina’s victory over Tennessee. Paopao posted a video on social media in which she and her father called coach Dawn Staley. Paopao’s dad told the coach that his daughter did not think one year was enough with the program and that she would return next fall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.