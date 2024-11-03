South Carolina runs over No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20 to finally beat an elite SEC team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman LaNorris Sellers ran for 106 yards and threw for 244 more and the Gamecocks beat No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20 on Saturday night. The Gamecocks finally got a win over an elite Southeastern Conference team after taking LSU and Alabama to the wire this season before losing. Senior transfer Raheim Sanders rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns as South Carolina gained 286 yards on the ground. Texas A&M struggled with South Carolina’s chaotic defense, failing on twice on fourth-and-1 and turning the ball over twice in the fourth quarter. The Aggies were the last undefeated team in SEC play.

