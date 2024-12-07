South Carolina rides eight 2nd half 3s to a 75-68 win over East Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas and Morris Ugusuk each hit three of South Carolina’s eight second-half 3-pointers as the Gamecocks erased a five-point halftime deficit to post a 75-68 win over East Carolina. South Carolina hit 17 of 25 from the field (68%), including 8 of 12 from beyond the arc (66.7%) over the final 20 minutes to earn its third straight win.

