South Carolina reserve freshman Jah suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman reserve Sahnya Jah has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team. The program announced the status of the 6-foot Jah about 40 minutes before the top-ranked Gamecocks faced Missouri on Thursday night. Jah is from Alexandria, Virginia. She has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging three points and two rebounds. She’s the second player from the roster missing against Missouri. Leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso is with Brazil’s national team through the weekend for Olympic qualifying.

