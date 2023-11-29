South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler giving up final college year for NFL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is giving up his final year in college for the NFL. Rattler made things official Wednesday with his post on social media. The Oklahoma transfer called his two seasons with the Gamecocks the best of his football life. Rattler could’ve played a sixth year in college because the pandemic allowed for an extra year of eligibility, but he said the pros have been a dream of his since he was young and he was ready to see that play out. Rattler finished his career with 10,807 yards passing, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.