South Carolina QB Sellers leaves LSU game with ankle injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who ran for two touchdowns, left with an ankle injury just before halftime against No. 16 LSU on Saturday. Sellers was sacked by Bradyn Swinson on the next-to-last play of the half and limped into the locker room. Backup and former Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford took over for the final play. Ashford remained in the game for South Carolina’s opening series of the second half. Sellers had scored on runs of 4 and 75 yards earlier in the game.

