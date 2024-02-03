South Carolina pulls away from Georgia 72-62 behind Murray-Boyles and Gray

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 16 points, Josh Gray added 15 off the bench and South Carolina pulled away for a 72-62 win over Georgia. Murray-Boyles and Gray both were 7-of-9 shooting and the Gamecocks shot 52% (29 of 56), making it easy with assists on 25 baskets despite a soldout, hostile crowd at Stegeman Coliseum. Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 20 points for the Bulldogs. After Murray-Boyles opened the game with a dunk, South Carolina didn’t lead again until Zachary Davis had a pair of layups and Gray another to make it 49-47 with 14:02 to go. Georgia got two quick baskets but then went 7:47 without a field goal. Gray had two baskets to start an 8-0 run and after Abdur-Rahim made two free throws Johnson drilled a 3-pointer for a 60-53 South Carolina lead with 6:30 to play.

