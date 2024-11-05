South Carolina off to another late surge after convincing win over Top 10 Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and coach Shane Beamer are off to another late surge to the finish. The Gamecocks have had some of their biggest successes late in the season under Beamer and look to be doing it once more after defeating then-10th-ranked Texas A&M 44-20 on Saturday night. Beamer said he tells his players that it would be a shame if they’re playing at a similar level in November as they did at the start of a season. Beamer takes pride in his team’s improvement and is hopeful that will continue this week at No. 24 Vanderbilt.

