South Carolina names Furrey as its receivers coach, 3rd person to hold spot since December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has added former NFL player and assistant coach Mike Furrey as its wide receivers coach. He had a two-year contract worth $425,000 a season approved by the school’s board of trustees Thursday. Furrey becomes the third person to hold that spot since the regular-season ended. Justin Stepp was receivers coach the past three years, but was moved to tight ends and left for a spot on the Illinois staff. Ex-Texas A&M assistant James Coley was hired last month, but took a similar job at Georgia earlier this month.

