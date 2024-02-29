South Carolina names Furrey as its receivers coach, 3rd person to hold spot since December

By The Associated Press
FILE - Mike Furrey poses upon arriving for the third round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Friday, April 29, 2016, in Chicago. South Carolina has hired former NFL player and assistant coach Mike Furrey as its wide receivers coach, the third person to hold that position since the season ended. On Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, South Carolina's board of trustees approved a two-year contract that will pay Furrey $425,000 a season.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has added former NFL player and assistant coach Mike Furrey as its wide receivers coach. He had a two-year contract worth $425,000 a season approved by the school’s board of trustees Thursday. Furrey becomes the third person to hold that spot since the regular-season ended. Justin Stepp was receivers coach the past three years, but was moved to tight ends and left for a spot on the Illinois staff. Ex-Texas A&M assistant James Coley was hired last month, but took a similar job at Georgia earlier this month.

