South Carolina names baseball field after two-time national champion, longtime AD Ray Tanner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina baseball will now be playing on “Ray Tanner Field.” The school announced Friday it was naming the field after its two-time College World Series-winning coach and longtime athletic director. Tanner announced last month he was leaving his position in charge of the athletic department that he’s held since 2012. Tanner spent 16 years as the Gamecocks baseball coach. He won the CWS in 2010 and 2011 and was national runner-up in 2012. Tanner took over as AD a few weeks later. The school said a group of donors contributed $2.5 million to name the field after Tanner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.