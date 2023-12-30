South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points, Myles Stute added 16 and South Carolina rolled to a 94-62 victory over Florida A&M/ South Carolina (12-1) is 8-0 at home and won its fifth straight game since its 72-67 loss to then-No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 6. Meechie Johnson and Morris Ugusuk added 11 points apiece for the Gamecocks, who shot 48% (30 of 62) from the floor and made 24 of 28 (86%) free throws. Ja’Derryus Eatmon scored 14 points and Keith Lamar had 13 for Florida A&M (2-9).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.