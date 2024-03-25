South Carolina men’s basketball leading scorer Johnson to enter transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading scorer Meechie Johnson is entering the transfer portal, less than a week after the Gamecocks’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years. Johnson averaged 13.8 points this season as South Carolina went from 11 wins his first season to tying a program record with 26 victories this year. The Gamecocks were seeded sixth in the NCAAs and fell to No. 11 seed Oregon 87-73 on Thursday. Johnson is a 6-foot-2 guard from Cleveland. He said in his social media post he is also considering going into the NBA draft.

