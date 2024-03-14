South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris to get contract extension, AP source says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Southeastern Conference coach of the year Lamont Paris will receive contract extension and raise at South Carolina. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is still subject to approval from the school’s Board of Trustees. The trustees have set a meeting for Friday morning to give their approval. The deal is expected to run through 2029-30. Paris has led the Gamecocks to a 24-5 record in his second season after winning just 11 games in his debut season in 2023.

