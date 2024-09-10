South Carolina looking for first 3-0 start in 12 years against No. 16 LSU

First-place South Carolina is looking for its first 3-0 start in 12 years against No. 16 LSU when the teams play on Saturday. The Tigers have won the past seven games in the series and will play at Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since 2008. LSU comes in led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who leads the Southeastern Conference with eight touchdown passes. The Gamecocks have wracked up 10 sacks through two games, fueled by freshman edge rusher Dylan Stewart, who has 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

