South Carolina lifts suspension of Ashlyn Watkins after charges are dismissed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has lifted its suspension of forward Ashlyn Watkins after charges against her were dismissed earlier this month. Watkins was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping on Aug. 31 and had been suspended from the women’s basketball team. The university issued a short statement saying that with the dismissal of the charges, Watkins has returned to team activities starting with practice Wednesday. Watkins is a 6-foot-3 junior who led the Southeastern Conference with 91 blocks last season. She is expected to fill the void down low after Kamilla Cardoso became a first-round WNBA draft pick.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.