South Carolina leads wire-to-wire to beat LSU, 82-73

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Meechie Johnson and Gregory Jackson II each scored 20 points and South Carolina led the entirety for an 82-73 win over LSU. South Carolina picked up its second road win in its last three games after knocking off Ole Miss 64-61 last week. Each of the Gamecocks’ three Southeastern Conference wins have come on the road.

