South Carolina, Iowa to headline women’s Ally Tipoff in Charlotte next season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina and Iowa will take part in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte next season.

The Gamecocks will play North Carolina State while the Hawkeyes will play Virginia Tech at this event for the second straight season. The women’s doubleheader will be held on Nov. 10 at the Spectrum Center and broadcast on ESPN at the end of the opening week of the season.

South Carolina last played North Carolina State in November 2021, winning 66-57.

Iowa and NCAA Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark defeated the Hokies 80-76 in Charlotte last November.

The Gamecocks started this season with a 100-71 victory over Notre Dame in Paris.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley enjoys bringing her team to showcase a “high-level opponent, regional so our FAMS can be part of the game, and backed by a sponsor who has invested in growing women’s sports.”

