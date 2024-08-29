South Carolina hopes to get off to fast start in first meeting with Sun Belt’s Old Dominion

South Carolina is looking to get off to a fast start in its season opener when it has its first meeting against Old Dominion of the Sun Belt Conference. If the Gamecocks stumble in this one, it could be a long season as they will face Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma in five of their next six games. South Carolina is breaking in a first-year starter at quarterback in sophomore LaNorris Sellers. Old Dominion counters with All-American linebacker Jason Henderson, who led the country last with 14.2 tackles per game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.