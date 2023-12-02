South Carolina hits 18 3-pointers to beat George Washington 89-67

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson knocked down 5 of 7 3-pointers to put up 24 points and B.J. Mack hit 4 of 8 from deep to add another 20 points as South Carolina rode 18 treys to an 89-67 win over George Washington. The Gamecocks came into the game shooting 37% from beyond the arc and hit 18 of 35 (51%) against the Revolutionaries. Overall they hit 33 of 66 from the field.

