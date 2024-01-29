South Carolina hires Super Bowl-winning special teams coach Joe DeCamillis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired two-time Super Bowl-winning special teams coach Joe DeCamillis for that position with the Gamecocks. The school’s board of trustees approved a three-year contract worth $800,000 a season for DeCamillis, who spent 32 years in the NFL working on special teams. He was part of seven pro franchises and won Super Bowls with Denver after the 2015 season and the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. DeCamillis was a special assistant to Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian this past season.

