South Carolina hires offensive assistant Coley, gives raise and extension to linebackers coach Lucas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired former Texas A&M and Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley. The school’s board of trustees approved a two-year contract worth $1.5 million for Coley on Friday. The board also gave defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas a $100,000 raise and a one-year extension through 2025. Coley spent the past four seasons with the Aggies. He and Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer were part of Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia in 2016 and 2017. Coley will earn $650,000 this coming season and $850,000 in 2025.

