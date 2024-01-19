South Carolina hires ex-Texas A&M assistant Blackwell as running backs coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina hired ex-Texas A&M assistant Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach, giving him a two-year contract worth $975,000. The university’s board of trustees approved Blackwell’s hiring Friday. Blackwell will receive $400,000 this season and $575,000 in 2025. He completes the staff for Shane Beamer, who finished his third season as Gamecocks coach. Blackwell is the second ex-Aggies assistant hired this month after James Coley was brought in to be South Carolina receivers’ coach.

