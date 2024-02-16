South Carolina hires ex-Georgia State head coach Elliott as tight ends coach

By The Associated Press
FILE - Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott walks the sideline in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. Georgia State abruptly postponed spring football practice on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, after Shawn Elliott became the latest head coach to accept an assistant's job at another school. Elliott is headed to South Carolina as tight ends coach, pending the expected approval from the university’s board of trustees at a Friday morning meeting. (AP Photo/Steve Conner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Conner]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s board of trustees approved a three-year contract for ex-Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott to coach tight ends for the Gamecocks. Elliott had spent seven seasons as a South Carolina assistant from 2010-16 under Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp. Elliott was also the Gamecocks interim head coach in 2015 when Spurrier left in midseason. South Carolina will pay $150,000 on Elliott’s behalf to Georgia State to be applied to his buyout. Elliott went 41-44 over seven seasons with the Panthers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.