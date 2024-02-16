South Carolina hires ex-Georgia State head coach Elliott as tight ends coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s board of trustees approved a three-year contract for ex-Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott to coach tight ends for the Gamecocks. Elliott had spent seven seasons as a South Carolina assistant from 2010-16 under Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp. Elliott was also the Gamecocks interim head coach in 2015 when Spurrier left in midseason. South Carolina will pay $150,000 on Elliott’s behalf to Georgia State to be applied to his buyout. Elliott went 41-44 over seven seasons with the Panthers.

