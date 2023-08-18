South Carolina gives contract extension, raise to baseball coach Mark Kingston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has approved a two-year contract extension and a raise for baseball coach Mark Kingston. The Gamecocks went 42-21 this past season and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round before falling to Florida. Kingston had two years added to his contract that tie him to the Gamecocks through 2027. He will earn $725,000 next season, an increase of $125,000 over his previous deal. Kingston will be starting his seventh season with the Gamecocks. He’s made the NCAAs in three of his first six years including two of the past three.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.