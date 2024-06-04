South Carolina forward Sakima Walker says she will return to the national champions next season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sakima Walker is coming back for another season with defending national champion South Carolina. Walker is a 6-foot-5 forward from Columbus, Ohio, who transferred to the Gamecocks a year ago after being the JUCO Division I player of the year at Northwest Florida. Walker announced her intentions Tuesday on social media. Walker’s return is a boost for South Carolina’s front court, which lost its leading scorer in 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA. Walker averaged just seven minutes a contest in 31 games last season.

