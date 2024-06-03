South Carolina fires baseball coach Mark Kingston after 7 seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has fired baseball coach Mark Kingston after seven seasons and just two trips to the NCAA Tournament’s Super Regionals. The move was announced by athletic director Ray Tanner on Monday, a day after the team’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to James Madison at the Raleigh Regional. Kingston’s team was 37-25 over and 13-17 in the Southeastern Conference this season. He was 217-155 overall. Kingston had received a contract extension through 2027 last August. He is due a buyout of $400,000. The school said associate head coach Monte Lee is the interim head coach.

