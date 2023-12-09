South Carolina fends off feisty East Carolina in first visit to ECU since 1988

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson and Myles Stute scored 15 points apiece and South Carolina held on to beat East Carolina 68-62. RJ Felton scored 15 points for East Carolina. B.J. Mack’s 3-pointer with 1:22 left gave South Carolina a 62-60 lead and it never trailed again. Bobby Pettiford Jr. tied it after an ECU timeout before Mack made 1 of 2 foul shots with 37 seconds left for a 63-62 advantage. On ECU’s next possession, Ezra Ausar lost control of the ball underneath the basket and it went out of bounds. Ta’Lon Cooper made 1 of 2 fouls shots on South Carolina’s next possession for a two-point lead. ECU’s Pettiford turned it over on the Pirates next possession and Zachary Davis sank two foul shots with four seconds left for the final margin.

