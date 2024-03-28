South Carolina feeling more pride than pressure as they bring perfect record into the Sweet 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — South Carolina comes into its Sweet 16 matchup with No. 4 seed Indiana in Albany on Friday four wins from becoming just the 10th team in NCAA women’s basketball history to put up a perfect season. South Carolina would join UConn (which has done it six times), Tennessee (1997-98), Baylor(2011-12) and Texas (1985-86). The Gamecocks (34-0) are 105-3 over the last three seasons and 21-1 against ranked opponents over that time. Defense is expected to be the focus in other half of the Albany 1 regional where Notre Dame faces Oregon State on Friday. The Irish (28-6) have been giving up an average of 57.5 points during their current 10-game winning streak. Oregon State (26-7) is allowing opponents just 59.3 points this season.

