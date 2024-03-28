South Carolina feeling more pride than pressure as they bring perfect record into the Sweet 16

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press
South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21), guard Bree Hall (23) and guard Tessa Johnson (5) react as their team scores against North Carolina during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — South Carolina comes into its Sweet 16 matchup with No. 4 seed Indiana in Albany on Friday four wins from becoming just the 10th team in NCAA women’s basketball history to put up a perfect season. South Carolina would join UConn (which has done it six times), Tennessee (1997-98), Baylor(2011-12) and Texas (1985-86). The Gamecocks (34-0) are 105-3 over the last three seasons and 21-1 against ranked opponents over that time. Defense is expected to be the focus in other half of the Albany 1 regional where Notre Dame faces Oregon State on Friday. The Irish (28-6) have been giving up an average of 57.5 points during their current 10-game winning streak. Oregon State (26-7) is allowing opponents just 59.3 points this season.

