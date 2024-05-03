South Carolina court orders ACC to provide Clemson with ESPN agreements

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina court has order the Atlantic Coast Conference to provide Clemson with agreements between itself and ESPN the school has sought in its lawsuit in trying to leave its longtime home. The five-page order was released Friday and provided the ACC protections against the agreements handed over coming out publicly. Clemson sued the ACC in March over its grant-of-rights agreement that ties the school’s media rights to the league through 2036. Florida State has also sued the ACC in an attempt to free itself from the conference.

