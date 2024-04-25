South Carolina championship-winning equestrian coach Boo Major retires after 26 seasons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Longtime South Carolina national championship women’s equestrian coach Boo Major is retiring after 26 seasons. Major won three national titles in 2005, 2007 and 2015. She won back-to-back Southeastern Conference crowns in 2013 and 2014. Major said she had mixed feelings about the move, which she announced Thursday. She is excited about doing things she has put off in her career. But she’s sad about leaving a job that taught her so much about herself and others.

