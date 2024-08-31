South Carolina basketball star Ashlyn Watkins is charged with assault and kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina national championship-winning forward Ashlyn Watkins has been arrested on charges of assault and battery and kidnapping. Watkins, a 6-foot-3 junior, was arrested Saturday and granted a $30,000 personal recognizance bond, according to Richland County online judicial records. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25. Warrants filed by university police and obtained by WLTX-TV said Watkins forcefully grabbed the victim’s face, pulled her arms and pushed her. Watkins also picked up the victim against her will, according to the warrant. A South Carolina women’s basketball spokeswoman says the school is aware of Watkins’ arrest and continuing to gather information.

