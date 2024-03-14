South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris agrees to contract extension

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lamont Paris says he has agreed to a contract extension that’s expected to include a hefty raise after a program turnaround in his second season with South Carolina. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday that Paris’ new deal is expected to be through 2029-30 and pay him more than $4 million a season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement still must be approved by the school’s board of trustees. The trustees have set a meeting for Friday with the only item on the agenda, “Approval of Athletics Employment Contract.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.